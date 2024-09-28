Lando Norris likened to “Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton” after “exceptional” drive

Lando Norris’ drive at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix has been likened to the greatest drivers of all time by David Coulthard.

Memories of Aryton Senna, Michael Schumacher and a prime Lewis Hamilton came flooding back for Coulthard last weekend.

McLaren’s Norris is Formula 1’s in-form driver and has cut the deficit to 52 points behind Max Verstappen who tops the drivers’ standings.

“It’s a masterclass,” Coulthard told Channel 4 about Norris’ win in Singapore.

He said about Norris’ one hair-rising moment: “A kiss without removing a corner shows he’s got it down to perfection.

“The only one which really surprised me was, at the end of the lap when he had a lock-up, and then ended up touching the barrier.

“Otherwise, flawless. What a performance! Human and machine in perfect harmony.

“He was like that from the first practice on Friday. He had the upper hand on Oscar who did a really solid job, took him back through to pick up the podium.

“It’s almost like Lando is so humble and so approachable that he doesn’t realise how great and significant his performances are, right now.

“I want to put him in the Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton-at-his-best type performances.

“We can all win a grand prix by getting a bit lucky but this was exceptional.”

Norris qualified in pole position then converted it into a one-sided victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

He also notably ended a wretched run of losing the lead in the first few corners, after lining up in pole position, which plagued him for five races.

Singapore was Norris’ third F1 grand prix win of the year. He won his first-ever race in Miami earlier this campaign.