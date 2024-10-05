Key reason cited how Fernando Alonso can assist Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso’s ability to bridge the gap between drivers and engineers will aid Adrian Newey, it has been suggested.

Newey will swap his role as Red Bull’s chief technology officer to become a managing technical partner and a shareholder at Aston Martin in March 2025.

Crucially, F1’s greatest-ever car designer will be able to influence his new employer’s 2026 car when the regulations change.

Alonso, already the oldest driver on the grid, has been signed up to stay until the end of 2026 at least.

But he is currently battling away with a car which is behind McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari so the scale of the task is clear.

F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson said about Alonso: “He said in Hungary: ‘All I want is to find a direction with this car in the second half of 2024 so we can have a proper 2025’.

“But they haven’t found the direction yet.”

Sam Power, a journalist with Australia’s Channel 10, replied: “That’s how he can be the most help to Newey.

“There are so many inside the team who are ex-Red Bull who Adrian is familiar with.

“He’ll think: ‘Fantastic, I know what they are capable of, I just need someone to translate something unquantifiable which is the driver - how do they feel? What’s the balance? How much confidence does it give?’”

Alonso 'out-driving' his Aston Martin

Alonso finished eighth at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix last time out.

Teammate Lance Stroll was 14th, offering some clue as to Alonso’s overachievement.

“I always love watching Fernando around this track. Something about the walls makes him look fiery,” Power said.

“Even watching the back of his car with various individuals trying to pass him, you can just see how dynamically he’s thinking about the race.

“When Fernando enjoys a race, that’s when you get a real racing car driver. He is impressive to watch.”

Lawrence Barretto added: “What’s so impressive about Fernando is that, in every session in the car, he’s out-driving it. He’s doing what most other drivers couldn’t do.

“This isn’t a criticism of Lance Stroll but there is a significant gap between them.

“Lance has talked about problems - he isn’t comfortable in the car, he can’t find the balance.

“I’m sure Fernando isn’t happy with the car that he’s got. But because he’s the double world champion and a generational talent, he gets more out of it.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves for a P8 because he aspires for more than that. But it’s significant.”

Barretto continued: “He had the glory days at the start with Aston Martin in terms of fighting for podiums.

“Now he’s seen McLaren jump ahead, Ferrari pull away, Red Bull and Mercedes are far.

“He’s thinking ‘when will I get a car like that again?’

“He’s not getting younger.

“I know a lot of the team are focusing on 2025 but they’ve got to look at 2024, to make progress this year, to build momentum.

“They can’t give up this year otherwise it’s harder to find your feet next year.”