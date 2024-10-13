Sergio Perez sheds light on “my most difficult moment in F1”

Sergio Perez assesses his hugely challenging year

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez insists this year has been his most difficult in Formula 1.

The Red Bull driver entered the season knowing Daniel Ricciardo was among the contenders to replace him.

A series of early podiums established Perez but he began to struggle, and was unable to tame the RB20 which it later emerged was declining in competitiveness.

Max Verstappen was initially able to overcome his car’s problems but, when the F1 champion also started struggling, Perez’s woes were contextualised.

"This year has been complicated,” he told DAZN.

“I think that this year it has been very hard to have a car with the limitations that I have had this season and not being able to express it, right?

“Because your teammate is winning, he is doing very well and you have an increasingly bigger barrier.

"It was hard all summer, I think it was one of my most difficult moments in F1.”

Perez was asked to erase one moment from his career that he’d rather forget, and he answered: "Forgetting about these last six months, it has been hard, honestly.

"Imagine when you have a car that is so limiting that you come to the weekend and you know you can't do anything with it, and the only thing you're thinking is that at any moment you could crash it because you don't have control of it."

There was huge speculation that Perez would lose his Red Bull race seat at the mid-way stage of this year.

Ultimately they opted to back him, and instead RB’s Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson.

"In the end, the issue of the contract was something that people forget,” he said.

“I made a contract just this season, and many times people talk about more, but I  wasn't worried, I know where I stand."

Perez delivered an encouraging display in Azerbaijan, contending for a podium until an unfortunate last-lap crash with Carlos Sainz.

His lack of points is a major contributor to McLaren overtaking Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ championship.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
Results
25m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
45m ago
Valentino Rossi told “it doesn’t help now” to hammer Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
45m ago
Red Bull brain drain not “normal” amid “nobody will be left” warning
Red Bull
Red Bull
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Yamaha tech boss pinpoints key trait he’ll bring from Ducati
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
2h ago
Bizarre Lance Stroll analysis - “non-existent, I wouldn’t know that he raced!”
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll

More News

BSB
News
2h ago
Kyle Ryde wins 2024 British Superbike Championship
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
Results
4h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (2)
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
4h ago
Estoril World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Estoril World Superbike Race 2 Results: Razgatlioglu dominant again
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo “thought about changing teams” while leading championship
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo