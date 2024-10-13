Lewis Hamilton reveals Michael Schumacher inspiration at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton could break F1 title record at Ferrari

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has recalled fond memories of watching Michael Schumacher driving for Ferrari as he prepares to follow in his footsteps.

Hamilton will swap Mercedes for Ferrari next year, for what is likely to be the final chapter of his legendary F1 career.

Hamilton and Ferrari are the sport’s most successful driver and most successful team.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying,” Hamilton told The Times.

“But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael.

“Every driver watches that car and you’re like, ‘What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?’”

Schumacher led a golden era for Ferrari with Jean Todt as his team principal.

The iconic German driver won five championships in a row with the Italian manufacturer. His total of seven titles was the all-time record which Hamilton matched.

Schumacher ended a three-year retirement for a spell at Mercedes where his groundwork laid some foundations for Hamilton’s later success.

Hamilton will race into his 40s with Ferrari, seeking to break the record with an eighth F1 championship.

“Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been,” he said.

“I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally.

“My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.

“I was just young, energetic and ruthless, but no finesse, no balance. I didn’t know how to be a team player, how to be a leader.

“Being a good racing driver, it’s not just about being fast, it’s about being the most rounded.”

