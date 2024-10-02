Guenther Steiner tells Christian Horner his job may become “vulnerable”

Christian Horner has been warned by Guenther Steiner that his Red Bull job will be “vulnerable” unless results improve.

Steiner, a former Red Bull employee who is better-known as the former Haas team principal, has witnessed Horner’s struggles this year from outside of the F1 paddock.

Horner went through an investigation into his behaviour, which acquitted him, before on-track performances began to wane.

Steiner insists his future at the team will be scrutinised if he cannot steady the ship.

“Absolutely. When you’re winning, whatever you do is okay,” Steiner told the Red Flags podcast.

“When you stop winning, you get vulnerable.

“Your bullet-proof jacket gets thinner and thinner.

“If more bullets are shot, at some stage, defending yourself is difficult.”

Red Bull have lost the lead of the constructors’ championship to McLaren, who seem set to claim that title.

Max Verstappen still has a 52-point buffer to in-form Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings.

Verstappen tipped to join Mercedes

Verstappen is certain to remain at Red Bull next year with the 2025 F1 driver line-up almost finalised.

However, his future from 2026 is up for debate.

Although he is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, Mercedes and Aston Martin are reportedly keeping an eye on him.

“I see him landing at Mercedes. But he has options,” Steiner claimed.

“I see him at Mercedes in 2026.”

Toto Wolff has made no secret of his admiration for Verstappen although he insists that his 2025 line-up, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, will be for the long-term.

But Wolff and Horner have come to blows over comments about Russell’s future.

Horner pointed out that Russell may become of interest to Red Bull in the future.

“For sure, there is a lot of jabbing going on,” Steiner reacted. “But there’s no smoke without fire.

“Christian will need a top driver if Max leaves. And George, for sure, is out there.”