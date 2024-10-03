Ex-F1 driver baffled ‘polished’ Yuki Tsunoda is ‘overlooked every time’ by Red Bull

Ex-F1 driver Anthony Davidson doesn’t understand why Yuki Tsunoda is “overlooked” by Red Bull “every single time”.

Tsunoda is set to remain with VCARB for the 2025 F1 season after a strong year with the team.

The Japanese driver has had a clear edge over Daniel Ricciardo, who has been replaced by Liam Lawson for the next round at the Circuit of the Americas.

Despite being Red Bull’s strongest driver - behind Max Verstappen in 2024 - Tsunoda hasn’t been in the running to replace Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo was thought to be the front-runner to replace Perez ahead of the summer break, but now, if Lawson stars during his six-race stint, the Kiwi could be in the frame over Tsunoda.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Davidson believes Tsunoda is now the “finished article” and questioned why he’s not been given a chance alongside Verstappen.

“They’re looking for that magic,” Davidson said. “Maybe, Daniel once upon a time would have been able to deliver that. Perhaps, he would have been ahead of Yuki, firmly ahead but I think Yuki has upped his game since his arrival in Formula 1.

“It’s quite normal you see drivers arrive, they overdrive the car, crash and they spin. You’re waiting for it to all calm down a bit and then they do, but then they’re slow because they’ve lost their rhythm. Yuki has been through that journey and he’s not that driver anymore that some may think back to.

“He’s pretty polished, he’s the finished article now. Poor old Yuki is still getting tarred with that same brush. I am not sure it’s not that easy anymore for anyone to do that against Tsunoda. How does he feel about all this? He’s been overlooked every single time.

“These drivers come in - Lawson or Ricciardo comes back as an older experienced driver. Nyck de Vries has a go against him as well - and he keeps beating them, every single time. It can’t just be a coincidence.”

Davidson is confident Tsunoda has the mental resilience to go up against Verstappen if he’s given the opportunity.

“Poor old Yuki is being overlooked here,” he added. “Why isn’t he given the chance? Why aren’t we hearing about Yuki’s chance to replace Perez?

“Would he do a better job? He’s a feisty driver. I can’t imagine he’d be mentally destroyed by Max. He’s a resilient character. I think that’s what Ricciardo was up against and without anyone really highlighting this.”