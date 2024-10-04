Helmut Marko delivers “incomprehensible” verdict if Sauber retain Valtteri Bottas

Helmut Marko believes it would be “incomprehensible” if Sauber decide to retain Valtteri Bottas for the 2025 F1 season.

Sauber are still yet to announce which driver will partner Nico Hulkenberg next year.

Should Sauber want an experienced option for 2025, Bottas is thought to be the front-runner.

The Swiss-based outfit also have a number of exciting, younger candidates.

McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto has been linked with a move to the team, while Franco Colapinto’s starring performances for Williams has put him in the frame.

Zhou Guanyu is not thought to be under consideration by Mattia Binotto, with the Chinese driver struggling to match Bottas’ pace in 2024.

Marko, who is head of Red Bull’s junior programme, has given his view on the Sauber/Audi situation.

“I think Audi’s car will definitely not be a winning car next year,” Marko told Sport.de.

“That means there will be no pressure for Audi or its drivers.

“It would be a good comparison with Nico Hulkenberg. If the performance is not right, you can always replace him for 2026.

“If the situation is really that Valtteri Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me.”

Another option Sauber could consider is Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher missed out on the Alpine drive to Jack Doohan - and would give Audi another German driver.

Marko feels if Schumacher misses out on the Sauber seat, his F1 career is officially over.

“I think the Formula 1 story is really over for Schumacher if he doesn’t get that Audi seat,” Marko added.

“Then he has to concentrate on the long-distance races in the WEC, where he was already very successful.

“If he wants to stay in motorsport, he has to find something that he likes, but where he also has a chance to win.”