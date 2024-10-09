Kamala Harris reveals she “loves” F1 and supports Lewis Hamilton

“It's so good. We love it. Our whole family does.”

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has revealed she’s a fan of F1, naming Lewis Hamilton as her favourite driver.

Harris is going head-to-head with Donald Trump next month when polling stations open in the race for president of the United States.

She replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate in July.

As part of her campaign trail ahead of voting day, Harris made an appearance on the Howard Stern broadcast.

During the interview, Harris revealed that she ‘loves’ F1 and that her whole family does.

Speaking about F1, she said: “It's so good. We love it. Our whole family does.”

Unsurprisingly, given her commitments to becoming president, Harris hasn’t had much time to watch any of the races recently.

Another added challenge for American viewers is the time zones, with many races taking place in the early hours of the morning.

Harris added: “No. God no. No. Actually, I haven't been able to watch it recently because I am campaigning, also depending on where they are driving, the time of day, you have to wake up…”

She was then asked who her favourite driver was and responded: "Lewis Hamilton, of course. He's leaving Mercedes."

Finally, she encouraged the interviewer to try watching F1, saying they might get hooked.

"Once you start...you should see it, you might get hooked," Harris concluded. 

