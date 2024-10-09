Kimi Antonelli “best prepared” to make F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025

Former F1 driver David Coulthard believes Andrea Kimi Antonelli is “best prepared” to make his debut with Mercedes next year.

At last month’s Italian Grand Prix, Antonelli was announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for 2025.

The 18-year-old Italian will step up to F1 next year after just one season racing in single-seaters.

While Prema have been uncompetitive in FIA Formula 2, Antonelli has shown flashes of brilliances, while having the edge on Ferrari protege and 2025 Haas driver Oliver Bearman.

Antonelli has enjoyed a busy testing programme for Mercedes, driving their old cars on a number of occasions.

He’s also expected to drive for the team again during an FP1 session in 2024.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Coulthard explained why Antonelli is in a good position to make his F1 debut.

“Antonelli’s probably the best prepared in terms of he’s been doing a lot of old car testing and he’s had the opportunity with looking over the shoulder of a seven-time world champion,” Coulthard noted.

“He’s got to be primed and ready to go. Big challenge alongside George Russell of course who’s consistently been the quicker of the single-lap guys at Mercedes this year.

“I know Lewis has been questioning tyres and all the rest of it, but you’ve got what you’ve got and basically you’ve just got to get on with it.”

F1 commentator Alex Jacques added: “Yeah, if Kimi Antonelli is out qualifying George Russell everyone will sit up very, very quickly and pay attention.

“There are so many good narratives next year of which the rookies are definitely part of it.”