Liam Lawson gets opportunity to impress Red Bull in Pirelli F1 tyre test

Liam Lawson was in action for Red Bull in a Pirelli tyre test ahead of next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Lawson, who will make his return to F1 as a full-time driver at COTA after replacing Daniel Ricciardo, was behind the wheel of the Red Bull.

Four drivers were in action at Mugello for Pirelli, with Lando Norris driving for McLaren.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc shared the track action for Ferrari.

Red Bull and Ferrari were focused on assisting Pirelli with their 2025 tyre development.

On the other hand, McLaren ran a mule car as they ran prototype tyres for 2026.

Conditions were initially wet, with intermediates the choice of tyre.

By 11am, teams were able to run on the slicks, completing the programme set out by Pirelli.

In terms of lap times, Norris completed the most laps with a best time of a 1m21.302s (118 laps in total).

Lawson completed 116 laps, setting a 1m23.219s on the process.

Leclerc set a 1m21.053s with 79 laps to his name, while Sainz circulated 77 times, with his personal best a 1m21.890s.