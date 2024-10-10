Lewis Hamilton secures prestigious role for Met Gala 2025 fashion event

Lewis Hamilton has been named as one of the co-chairs for the Met Gala fashion event in 2025.

Hamilton will co-chair the event alongside a number of well known celebrities.

These include actor Colman Domingo, rappers A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams and, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Hamilton attended the Met Gala 2021, offering some of the best young black designers a chance to attend the prestigious event.

The Met Gala often sees the biggest names in the world of showbiz and fashion attend.

Hamilton said in 2021: “The Met is the biggest fashion event of the year, and for this theme, I wanted to create something that was meaningful and would spark a conversation.

“So that when people see us all together, it will put these Black designers at the top of people’s minds.”



The seven-time world champion will co-chair the 2025 event.

A co-chair helps promote, plan and determine the theme of the Met Gala.

Hamilton took to his Instagram to express how “honoured” he is to be chosen as one of the co-chairs.

Hamilton wrote on his Instagram account: “I’m beyond honoured to be one of the co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

“This theme speaks to me deeply. When I started my career I never imagined what I might be capable of beyond my sport. The pressure to conform holds so many people back.

“Growing up as the only Black kid on the track, so often that pressure got to me. Expressing myself creatively was and still is my freedom from that conformity. For Black people across the diaspora, fashion is self-preservation.

“Fashion is resilience, and I can’t wait to further explore and amplify our underrepresented voices.”