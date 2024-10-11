Toyota’s F1 return confirmed as Haas technical partnership announced

An exciting new deal for Haas and Toyota.

Haas have signed a new technical partnership with Toyota
Haas have signed a new technical partnership with Toyota

Toyota have signed a technical partnership with the Haas F1 team, marking their return to the sport for the first time since 2009.

On Friday morning, the Japanese manufacturer’s involvement with Haas was announced.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Haas and Toyota will “share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources”.

The deal has no impact on Haas’ existing Ferrari partnership.

It’s a huge step for Haas, who will lean on Toyota for design, technical and manufacturing services as they look to build on their strong 2024 campaign.

Speaking of the news, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said:  “I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.

“In return we offer a platform for Toyota Gazoo Racing to fully utilise and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.

“I’m naturally pleased that we’ve had the support of the likes of Formula 1 and our long-term partner, Scuderia Ferrari – who we announced our further continuation with earlier in the season, in the formation of this new technical partnership –

“Together with Gene Haas, I’d specifically like to thank Stefano Domenicali (CEO – Formula 1) and Fred Vasseur (Team Principal – Scuderia Ferrari) on that front, and with Toyota I’d like to thank Akio Toyoda (Chairman – Toyota Motor Corporation), Tomoya Takahashi (President – Gazoo Racing Company) and Masaya Kaji (Project Manager – Gazoo Racing Company).

“Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is looking forward to the collaborative results of this new relationship, we can’t wait to get started and fulfil our combined ambitions.”

Toyota branding will be on the Haas cars for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

