Ferrari urged “rules must be clear” for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Ferrari have been told to ensure their “rules” are made clear to next year’s teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton’s impending switch from Mercedes to Ferrari is set to light up Formula 1 in 2025.

He will form a thrilling duo with Leclerc, and their dynamics will be under the microscope.

“As a Ferrari enthusiast, it's an extraordinary opportunity because Lewis [wants to centralise things],” ex-Ferrari team principal and current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He wants to bring home his eighth title and become the best ever.

“With Charles there will have to be respect but it is clear that when you lower the visor…

“In any case, the team and management rules must be clear.”

2025 rookies 'fundamental'

F1 will welcome a host of exciting rookies to the grid in 2025.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at Mercedes, Ollie Bearman has claimed the Haas drive, and Jack Doohan will race for Alpine. Liam Lawson has already taken Daniel Ricciardo’s RB drive.

“Young drivers? There are many and what I like is that each one has its own personality,” Domenicali said.

“We are in a fortunate phase, the drivers are not a problem.

“The lifeblood of young people is fundamental for us, what F1 must do is get out of its self-referentiality.

“I want to see different faces and professionalism."