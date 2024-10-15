How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix: Live stream and TV info here

This is how to watch the F1 United States Grand Prix on October 18-20 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 United States Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the United States Grand Prix start times below.

The Formula 1 championship battle heads to Texas.

Max Verstappen has a 52-point lead at the top of the standings, ahead of Lando Norris.

But worryingly for Verstappen, it is Norris who is the in-form driver. Some inside the paddock believe Norris' form and the pace of his McLaren will be enough to overthrow the reigning champion.

Elsewhere, there will be no Daniel Ricciardo in Texas. In his place at RB will instead be Liam Lawson, who inherits the privilege and the pressure of driving within the Red Bull family.

HOW TO WATCH UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 ONLINE

F1TV is the official Formula 1 streaming service.

It shows every single session and race of the season, including the United States Grand Prix.

However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the United States Grand Prix in the UK.

Sky Sports F1 can be added to your Sky Sports package, which costs £18 per month for new customers.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the United States Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

Live streaming through NOW TV is also available in the UK. Sky Sports can be viewed via NOW TV at £11.99 for a one-off day payment, or £34.99 per month.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX HIGHLIGHTS

In the UK, Channel 4 broadcast highlights of every F1 grand prix.

Channel 4 show highlights on Saturdays and Sundays, after qualifying and after the race, from every round.

You can watch either of Channel 4's highlights packages via their online On Demand service.

HOW TO LISTEN TO 2024 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX ON THE RADIO

In the UK, radio coverage of every F1 round can be found on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and on the BBC Sport website.

Live radio coverage of every practice session, qualifying and grand prix of the season can be found via these BBC platforms.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX IN THE US

F1 fans in the US can watch the United States Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels.

You can follow the live race on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is available, even if you don't have cable TV, for $11 a month or $110 a year.

18 F1 races air on ESPN or ABC, the other four are on ESPN2.

ABC and ESPN news channels are on cable TV.

It's also available on the ESPN Plus streaming service.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

F1 is broadcast in Australia by Fox Sports, and you can watch if you have a Foxtel subscription.

If you don't have a Fox subscription, you can watch via Kayo Sport.

A Kayo Sport subscription begins at AU$25 per month for one screen, or AU$35 per month for three screens.

UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday October 18

6.30pm - Practice 1

10.30pm - Practice 2

Saturday October 19

7pm - Practice 3

11pm - Qualifying

Sunday October 20

8pm - F1 United States Grand Prix