Jenson Button gives his Daniel Ricciardo verdict: “It’s not his age, he’s not old”

2009 world champion Jenson Button has weighed in on Daniel Ricciardo’s sudden departure from F1.

After the Singapore Grand Prix in September, Red Bull announced Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the 2024 F1 season.

Rumours had emerged during the Singapore weekend that Ricciardo was set to be replaced, effectively calling time on his F1 career.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Button explained why he’d have liked to have seen Ricciardo see out the whole year.

“It’s a funny one, because there’s only one team really that brings in drivers mid-season, takes drivers out of the seat mid-season, or three races in, six races in, and that team is Red Bull and AlphaTauri [VCARB],” Button said.

“So it’s unusual, and I’ve never seen that in my career, unless someone’s been putting it in the wall every race and it’s like, ‘You know what? We can’t afford to have you in the car.’

“So it’s a weird one. I’ve never felt comfortable with that, always I feel that a driver deserves a season to really show what he can do, because that’s what it is, right? It’s a championship, and it’s how many points you can score through that season, not just halfway through – but they’ve always done it a different way.”

Button was keen to praise Ricciardo for his excellent F1 career, citing his season alongside Sebastian Vettel and underrated Renault stint.

“And, to be fair, they’ve put Daniel in a few races into a season as well, so it’s a tough one,” he added. “I think for Daniel, I struggle with the results he’s had lately, because he’s an exceptional talent. He really is.

“To jump in the Red Bull when he did [2014] and go up against Sebastian Vettel, to go up against Max and be as competitive as he was, it was unbelievable. It really was.

“And then we saw glimpses of it at Renault as well, you know, before it was Alpine. Took some time to find his feet, but then he was extremely quick against the Hulk [Nico Hulkenberg], who we all rate very highly.

“It just didn’t materialise at McLaren and AlphaTauri, which is such a shame. And why is that? I don’t know.”

Button is unconvinced Ricciardo’s poor form in recent seasons is down to his age - but was unsure what the true reason is for his slump.

“It’s not his age. He’s not old. Look at Fernando Alonso, what he can do,” Button explained. “So the only person that knows is probably Daniel, and I feel for him, because to be on such a high for a lot of your career, and then it fall away for the last few years, it’s tough.

“But I think, from what I’ve heard, he’s made peace with it, and he’s got his whole life in front of him.”