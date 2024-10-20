Audi given boost in Gabriel Bortoleto pursuit as McLaren ‘won’t hold him back’

Gabriel Bortoleto path to joining Audi looks clearer after Zak Brown's recent comments.

Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has seemingly given Audi the green light to sign Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2025 F1 season.

Audi are still undecided on which driver will partner Nico Hulkenberg for next year.

In terms of their current options, Valtteri Bottas is keen to remain with the team as he looks to prolong his F1 career.

However, Audi might be tempted to look to youth, rather than experience, particularly with the likes of Franco Colapinto and Oliver Bearman starring this season.

Williams boss James Vowles has been open in the fact that he’d love to see Colapinto join Sauber for next year.

Bortoleto, who sits top of the F2 standings currently, is part of the McLaren junior programme.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Friday, Brown was asked about Bortoleto’s prospects of making it into F1.

“Yeah, he's a great racing driver,” Brown said. “Right now, our priority is to help them win the Formula 2 championship.

“So that's what we're very much focused on. We don't have an open seat.

“We're very happy, obviously, with our two Grand Prix drivers, and we would never want to hold a racing driver back in Grand Prix. in his career.

“So we'll kind of see how things play out, but focused on winning the championship and focused on not holding him back if we can't provide him with an opportunity in Formula 1, which looks unlikely at this time.”

Audi CEO Mattia Binotto could turn to Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher is reportedly on their shortlist as a possible option.

The German hasn’t raced in F1 since 2022 after being dropped by Haas.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
F1 driver market development as Audi boss meets Mick Schumacher in Texas paddock
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
WSBK
News
1h ago
Iker Lecuona out of Jerez World Superbike after Sunday morning crash
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea “felt like I was miles away” in Jerez World Superbike Race 1
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP rider ratings: Aprilia shining light stars
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari boss issues blunt verdict on Red Bull ‘bib’ controversy
Leclerc, Verstappen
Leclerc, Verstappen

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Audi given boost in Gabriel Bortoleto pursuit as McLaren ‘won’t hold him back’
Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto
WSBK
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega dominates Razgatlioglu
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Angry Fernando Alonso fires “career at stake” dig at Liam Lawson
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
WSBK
News
2h ago
Scott Redding confirms 2025 WorldSBK Ducati switch
Scott Redding, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose