Fernando Alonso v Liam Lawson feud erupts: “He said he would screw me”

Liam Lawson's side of the story after he angered Fernando Alonso

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson has revealed a brutal conversation with an angry Fernando Alonso.

RB driver Lawson - at his first round as a full-time replacement for Daniel Ricciardo - annoyed Aston Martin’s Alonso by trying to overtake in the sprint race at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

Alonso blasted Lawson as “an idiot” via team radio.

Alonso got his own back in qualifying when he slowed Lawson’s progress.

“He said he would screw me, and I guess he kept his word,” Lawson reacted to ESPN.

"He was really upset, I'm not sure why, we were racing for P16 and I don't know why he was so upset.

“Yeah, I don't know. It is what it is. Hopefully he can get over it and we'll move forward.

"I understand he had a pretty horrible race so I can understand why he's upset.

“But if I did anything wrong I'd have got a penalty."

Lawson is under pressure to prove himself to Red Bull in the final few F1 rounds of the season after replacing the under-performing Ricciardo.

Making an enemy of Alonso on Saturday in the United States shows he has already ruffled a few feathers.

But on Sunday, Lawson must start at the back of the grid because RB have changed his engine components.

Alonso, meanwhile, qualified in eighth for the United States GP.

