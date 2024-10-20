Lewis Hamilton hints new Mercedes upgrades led to rare spin in United States GP

Lewis Hamilton has suggested Mercedes’ new upgrade package potentially was the cause of his unusual spin during the early stages of the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton was the only DNF in Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the America, spinning off into the gravel trap at the penultimate corner on Lap 3.

It was in similar fashion to teammate George Russell, who lost control of his Mercedes in qualifying.

Hamilton was surprised by the spin, citing “bouncing” in the lead up to it.

As quoted by Motorsport.com, Hamilton said: “I had a great start, was feeling good and got up to 12th. It was the best start that I’ve had at turn one in a long time.

“I wasn’t even pushing at that point; I was literally just trying to get going and bringing the tyres up to temperature.

“The car started bouncing, the left front started bouncing and the rear end just came round. It was the same as George yesterday.”

Hamilton hinted the upgrade package, which he was running in the race, while Russell wasn’t after his crash and subsequent pit lane start, possibly caused his spin.

“In P1 I had the same thing,” he added. “I had the spin in Turn 3, which is so rare. I have never spun in Turn 3 in all the years I’ve been here.

“I was just saying about George obviously having the same problem yesterday, he has gone back to the old-spec car and is looking good out there, so maybe there is something with the new upgrade.

“We will investigate as much as we can, and after today we will get the data and see if we are going to be on the old or the new spec next week.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced “we definitely have an issue” blaming the car’s aero balance, not Hamilton, for the error.

“100% the car. He wasn’t even pushing at that stage. We seen it with George yesterday who was pushing it but still,” Wolff told Sky.

“We definitely have an issue. Lewis Hamilton does not lose a car on lap 5.”