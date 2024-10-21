Six-figure fine for F1 United States GP promoter after track invasion

Fan misconduct in Texas results in a big fine for promoter

The F1 United States Grand Prix promoters have been hit with a fine due to a track invasion by fans.

They have been hit in the pocket to the tune of $500,000 - although $350,000 is suspended.

Spectators got onto the track at the conclusion of Sunday's grand prix in Texas which was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Fans were on the start-finish straight while some cars were still finishing their cooldown lap.

Approximately 200 fans reportedly climbed over a fence, dropped two metres, then hopped a barrier.

Fan track invasions are a very serious breach of FIA safety regulations.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

The track must also deliver a plan to the FIA for how future incidents of a similar nature can be prevented.

The Australian Grand Prix last year also featured a fan invasion which caused the organisers to be fined.

Fans also spilled onto the track in Brazil last year.

