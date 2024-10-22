Toto Wolff criticises “outrageous” Red Bull bib device

Mercedes boss suggests FIA might reopen the issue

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff insists the FIA may look further into the controversy over Red Bull’s “outrageous” bib device.

Red Bull made changed to their RB20 ahead of the F1 United States Grand Prix after talks with the FIA.

Rivals - notably, McLaren - expressed concern over a device within the Red Bull that allowed its ride height to be adjusted while in parc ferme conditions, which is not legal.

There is no evidence to suggest that Red Bull broke any rule, and they dismissed their rivals’ worries as “paranoia”.

But Mercedes boss Wolff was quoted by Motorsport: "My view is, from the distance of what I've seen and what I've heard, it's outrageous."

Wolff explained why he was suspicious.

"I think we're all designing parts that are F1 standard, and that are to the highest specifications that are within the regulations,” he said.

"Sometimes on things like aero elasticity, you would probably try to go as far as you can — but there's other things overall and certain parts where you would question why they exist.

Why would you design such a thing and put two marks on it for two positions? Is that the precise decision-making in F1?"

Red Bull demonstrated why the device complied with regulations to FIA officials in full view of television cameras in Texas.

Wolff mocked their efforts: "I really like that when they put this real broom in the car to demonstrate that that is the only way of that getting changed!

“I wonder how long it took them to make this up, and to stick it in there."

The FIA insisted that the matter was closed after finding no indication that Red Bull had broken any rule.

But Wolff wonders if the controversy may be reopened.

He said: “I think the leadership of the FIA is going to look at that and say, 'What are we doing with this?'"

F1 returns swiftly this weekend at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Last weekend, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to 54 points ahead of Lando Norris.

Verstappen and Norris’ clash also courted controversy after the stewards hit the McLaren driver with a five-second time penalty.

