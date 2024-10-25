Valtteri Bottas “would consider” Mercedes F1 return as reserve driver

Valtteri Bottas would be open to a return to Mercedes in 2025.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is open to a return to the Mercedes family, even as a reserve driver as he looks to prolong his F1 career.

Bottas is still without a drive for the 2025 F1 season as he waits for Sauber/Audi to make a decision.

The Finn is thought to be the front-runner for the seat if Audi want an experienced driver alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

However, Williams’ Franco Colapinto and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto are also in the frame for the seat.

Colapinto has impressed during his handful of races for Williams alongside Alex Albon.

Bortoleto is highly rated and sits top of the F2 standings ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

One option for Bottas could be a sensational return to Mercedes, potentially as a reserve driver.

Speaking to F1TV, Bottas was asked if he’d consider a possible return to Mercedes, which he drove for between 2017 and 2021.

He said: “Firstly, my priority is to stay as a race driver. That’s what I want and what I am pushing for with Mattia. But as I don’t have anything signed, we’re in October, I need to look at all of the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family.

“That is one option and I would consider it. There’s other options as well as well as going back to my priority is being a race driver in F1.”

Bottas “optimistic” about Sauber’s chances

Sauber introduced a significant upgrade for the United States Grand Prix.

And while Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were knocked out in Q1 - and couldn’t contend for points - they were closer to the midfield than usual.

Speaking to media in Mexico, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Bottas assessed their chances this weekend.

“Yes, I am optimistic. Here it's a low grip track. It's a track with thin air. So, it's a fact that aero matters less here and, in theory, all the cars should be closer together,” he explained. “And I also like the track, so I think it's an opportunity for us.”

