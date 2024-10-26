Ralf Schumacher: Lewis Hamilton “light years” behind Michael

“He will always be light years away from my point of view"

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton “can never” usurp Michael Schumacher as F1’s greatest-ever driver, Ralf Schumacher claims.

Hamilton is officially the most successful driver in Formula 1 history, with seven championships, 105 grands prix wins and 104 pole positions.

He needs one more title to edge clear of the record he shares with the legendary Michael Schumacher.

But Michael’s brother Ralf was quoted by Gazzetta: "Hamilton can never get close to Michael.

“He will always be light years away from my point of view.

"In Formula 1 it's up to the team to provide the car to win a grand prix.

“We all thought Lewis could walk on water and instead he didn't."

Ralf continued: "People keep asking me if Lewis is the best driver of all time now that he is breaking many of my brother's records.

“In my opinion, Hamilton is certainly the strongest of his time.

“But comparing him to Michael is difficult.

"In addition to his great talent, Hamilton has also been able to count on an exceptional technical package at Mercedes. For my brother it was not always like this.”

Ralf Schumacher also compared Hamilton unfavourably to Max Verstappen.

“Max is more talented than Lewis,” Ralf claimed.

“This puts him in a different category.

“Michael was one of the drivers who made the difference, just like it's happening now with Verstappen himself."

In 2025, Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari could add another epic chapter to his already iconic career.

Should he win an eighth F1 championship with Ferrari - the team synonymous with Michael Schumacher’s triumphs - he would stand alone with the most titles ever.

Schumacher won five of his seven titles in five consecutive years during a period of dominance with Ferrari.

He won his first two with Benetton.

Schumacher came out of a three-year retirement to spend his final years in F1 driving for Mercedes, laying the groundwork for the project’s early days which would later enable Hamilton to usher in an era of dominance for the manufacturer.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
54m ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen makes penalty-free engine change after Friday woes
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio: “If I have to have the pain, let’s at least try to go fast”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Ducati MotoGP domination in Thailand: Why is it happening?
Ducati MotoGP riders, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Ducati MotoGP riders, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Ducati
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Explained: Why Jorge Martin avoided a track limits penalty in Thai MotoGP sprint
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “made two critical mistakes” in “tough” Thai MotoGP Sprint
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Does Pedro Acosta need to have a rethink after latest MotoGP crash?
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini: Thai MotoGP Sprint win “more than my expectation”
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Sergio Perez hit with “contract is useless” fear as Red Bull plot decision
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez: ‘Bagnaia needs to take risks, beat Martin tomorrow’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Thai MotoGP Sprint