Explained: The F1 stewards detail why Max Verstappen was penalised twice in Mexico

The FIA's explanations for why Max Verstappen was penalised twice in Mexico.

Max Verstappen
The FIA have provided detailed statements to explain why Max Verstappen was handed two 10-second time penalties at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed 20 seconds worth of penalties for two incidents with F1 title rival Lando Norris.

The first happened at Turn 4 as Norris tried to overtake Verstappen on the outside of the corner.

Verstappen pushed Norris wide by braking late, forcing the McLaren driver off the track.

The stewards ultimately handed Verstappen a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points on his licence (six in total now for the 12-month period).

The stewards noted the following for the incident at Turn 4: “Norris was attempting to overtake on the outside of Verstappen at Turn 4.

“Norris was ahead of Verstappen at the entry, apex and towards the exit of the turn when he started being forced off the track. The Stewards believe that the manoeuvre was done in a safe and controlled manner and that Norris would have been able to make the manoeuvre on the track had he not been forced off the track by Verstappen.

“Norris cut the corner but immediately gave the position he gained as a result back to Sainz.

“The penalty is the standard penalty in such cases.”

For Turn 7, Verstappen attempted a bold move into the left-hander.

He was too late on the brakes and ran wide, forcing Norris off the track.

Like Turn 4, he was hit with a 10-second time penalty.

For Turn 7, the stewards noted: “Following the incident in Turn 4, Verstappen attempted to pass Norris on the inside at Turn 7. Verstappen was ahead at the apex of Turn 7 and would have been entitled to racing room.

“However, he was not able to complete the manoeuvre on the track, left the track and kept the lasting advantage gaining the position, incidentally forcing Norris off the track.

“The penalty is the standard penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.”

