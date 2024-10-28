Toto Wolff confident Max Verstappen penalties “will change the way everybody races”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is adamant the penalties Max Verstappen received at the Mexico City Grand Prix will “change the way everybody races in the future”.

Verstappen was handed 20 seconds worth of penalties for two incidents with F1 title rival Lando Norris.

The Dutchman was deemed to have forced Norris off the track at Turn 4, resulting in a 10-second time penalty.

The second 10-second penalty was awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when overtaking Norris into Turn 7.

Speaking to media in Mexico, where Crash.net were present in the paddock, Wolff feels that due to a new “interpretation” and “execution” of the rules, drivers will be more wary of being aggressive like Verstappen.

“You know a driver will always push to the limit,” Wolff said. “And when the rules, or the execution of the rules, or the interpretation of the rules allow a certain way of racing, a driver like Max is always going to exploit it.

“And I think now there has been a new interoperation and execution of those regulations, and I think it will change the way everybody races in the future. You won’t see that any more.”

Wolff believes Verstappen’s penalties will “set a precedent” moving forward on how drivers must race.

“I think this set a precedent now,” Wolff added. “And I believe that, from now on, you’ve probably got to leave space on the outside of the corner if the car is next to you. Or on the same height.

“And braking late, dragging the other car out of the track, while also driving off track, I think that’s not on any more. I think that’s not allowed any more. I think it’s good for racing.”

“The rules are pretty clear”

Wolff feels the racing rules are now “pretty clear” following Mexico.

“You know I always say that the drivers, people who have driven in racing cars, they know exactly, and many of you are experts, they know exactly what’s happened.

“You know when somebody is releasing the brake too late and it just drags you into the corner, it pulls you wide. From the early days in go-karting, you know that you’re not going to survive the outside if you’re not ahead. So I think the rules are pretty clear. And the drivers know.

“But as I said before, the rules, everybody is trying to push them. If you get away with things, that’s the new limit. So will it change? Absolutely. I think now, there is precedent. And I think there were others taking a penalty in this race too.”