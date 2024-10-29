Lewis Hamilton and George Russell describe Mercedes intra-team scrap in Mexico

Mercedes duo battled for position in Mexico

Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went wheel-to-wheel at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix but it passed without incident.

Mercedes bosses might have breathed a sigh of relief to see their two drivers fairly battle for position.

But it is partly due to the ethos which Mercedes demands of its drivers on-track, which Hamilton described.

Toto Wolff said: "They’re so good and so experienced that we allow the racing. 

"At the beginning, I have no doubt, there was not a feeling where I thought, it’s getting a bit hairy. 

"I think we made the call to George at the end where it was clear that Lewis had the faster car, that maybe that one defense on the straight was a bit of a late move. 

"I don’t have any doubts about the two."

Hamilton said in Mexico: "It's pretty straightforward.

“I don't think either of us are silly.

“George is really smart, and is fair. And he's just really good at where he places his car, and I think for me too.

"So when [the team] comes on the radio and says ‘keep it clean’, it's like, ‘of course’.

“It's not really different to when you're fighting anyone else, except for it is your teammate. So you have to be double careful because you both want to finish.”

Russell said: “It was nice to have the battle and it’s always good when you fight with Lewis because it’s hard and fair.”

Hamilton initially got ahead of Russell at the Mexico City Grand Prix, but his teammate later overtook him.

Hamilton then got the better of Russell in the latter stages of the race, to finish fourth. Russell was fifth.

Hamilton blamed understeer for his bad first stint. Russell, meanwhile, had damage to his front wing and was already running an older spec of the W15 after a crash in practice.

But their teammate v teammate scrap was an example to other teams of how to go racing, particularly with Hamilton’s days at Mercedes drawing to a close.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
News
37m ago
Joe Yeardsley confirms new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley
Joe Yeardsley
MotoGP
News
55m ago
Honda MotoGP riders explain “positive thing” in RC213V dry issues being mirrored in the wet
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi frustrated by Ducati GP23 “characteristic”: “I’ve never been fast like last year”
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
WSBK
News
2h ago
Blow for BMW and Bimota as weather ruins 2025 test
Bimota
Bimota
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi laughs at Stoner-Marquez joke as he hosts comedy TV show
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
WSBK
News
2h ago
Kenan Sofuoglu’s nephew gets 2025 Yamaha World Superbike ride
Bahattin Sofuoglu
Bahattin Sofuoglu
F1
News
3h ago
Fresh behind-the-scenes whispers emerge from “lively” drivers’ briefing
Verstappen, Sainz, Norris
Verstappen, Sainz, Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes “lost their way” as concern expressed over W15 development
Mercedes
Mercedes
F1
News
4h ago
Big hope for Lewis Hamilton in 2025 as Ferrari soar in constructors’
Vasseur, Hamilton
Vasseur, Hamilton