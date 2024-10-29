Martin Brundle’s glum Sergio Perez verdict after horror show in Mexico

Martin Brundle's advice for Red Bull on what to do with Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Red Bull must pull the plug on Sergio Perez’s stay based on his performance in Mexico, Martin Brundle believes.

Perez delivered a dreadful round at his home grand prix in Mexico City.

After confessing his season so far had been terrible, Perez qualified 18th in Mexico.

He then got a five-second penalty for positioning his car too far forwards on the grid, and later became embroiled in a skirmish with RB’s Liam Lawson - the driver who is vying to take his place.

Perez finished drably 17th - the last of the drivers who completed the grand prix - before blasting Lawson for their contact.

Sky Sports’ Brundle said: “Lawson left him a car’s width on the inside. He was moving in the braking zone.

“I’d give it 60 percent Lawson’s fault, 40 percent Perez’s fault. It damaged Perez’s car.

“It was all a bit clumsy because it’s a clumsy corner.”

Brundle said about Perez’s gaffe on the starting grid: “His front axle should be on the yellow line. He’s a long, long way past.

“That’s giving him a head-start, effectively.

“You have to penalise that. It was a mistake.”

Danica Patrick added: “It’s a big mistake for someone of that experience. He was oblivious, he had no idea.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner stopped short of confirming that Perez would stay in his car amid a run of desperate performances.

He is contracted next year but Lawson’s introduction at RB is widely expected to be an audition to replace Perez.

Brundle said about Perez: “He’s got a contract for next year. That’s the only thing Sergio can say.

“But on this performance? If this is his level now?

“Red Bull cannot take that into next year.”

Red Bull lost the constructors’ championship lead largely because McLaren had Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri scoring points, while Perez was not.

“Last year, Max Verstappen won the constructors’ for them without Checo,” said Danica Patrick.

“Now, having not won since Barcelona, you need both teammates to run well. And he’s not running well at all.

“He seems confident that he’ll be back. He might know something that we don’t know.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
17m ago
Christian Horner’s verdict on Liam Lawson v Sergio Perez skirmish
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
17m ago
Marc Marquez interference? “It’s difficult - I have been involved in the past!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
40m ago
Two F1 engine manufacturers fined by FIA for breaching cost cap
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: New helmet development “saved my race” in Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff explains “tremendous hit on the cost cap” and how Mercedes will cope
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

More News

RR
News
2h ago
Joe Yeardsley confirms new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley
Joe Yeardsley
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Honda MotoGP riders explain “positive thing” in RC213V dry issues being mirrored in the wet
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi frustrated by Ducati GP23 “characteristic”: “I’ve never been fast like last year”
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
WSBK
News
4h ago
Blow for BMW and Bimota as weather ruins 2025 test
Bimota
Bimota
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris