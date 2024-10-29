Christian Horner’s verdict on Liam Lawson v Sergio Perez skirmish

"It demonstrates that the two teams do race each other"

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Christian Horner insists “lessons” will emerge from the battle between Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez.

RB driver Lawson got into a squabble at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with Red Bull’s Perez, whose place he could take next year.

Lawson damaged Perez’s sidepod on Lap 19 - then shot him a middle-finger gesture which he later apologised for.

Perez angrily reacted that Lawson did not have the “right attitude” for Formula 1, pointing to his row with Fernando Alonso a week prior.

The Lawson v Perez battle was a rare occasion where Red Bull fought on-track with their sister team.

“First of all I think it demonstrates that the two teams do race each other,” Red Bull boss Horner reacted.

“And whilst having the same ownership are independent in the way that they go racing. 
“Liam has apologised, I think, to Checo for the incident. 
“Obviously they’ll be lessons that come out of that, but frustrating certainly for Checo’s race to pick up the damage and lose valuable points today.

“I haven’t spoken with Liam yet, I’ve spoken to Checo and I understand the two drivers have spoken together.”

The clash with Lawson contributed to another awful weekend for Perez, this time at his home grand prix.

He finished 17th and was hit with a time penalty for incorrectly positioning his car on the grid.

“I think he just positioned the car outside of the box, he just made a mistake and positioned the car too far forward,” Horner said.

“Checo again has had a horrible weekend. Nothing has gone right for him this weekend.

“He knows Formula 1 is a results based business and inevitably when you are not delivering, the spotlight is firmly on you.”

Horner was unable to give guarantees that Perez would stay driving the Red Bull, despite his contract for next year and despite the team’s show of faith in him earlier this season.

Other worries for Horner will be that Red Bull lost second-place in the constructors’ championship to Ferrari.

McLaren and Ferrari have much better race pace than Red Bull in Mexico, Horner admitted.

“That's the biggest thing that we need to take away from today is, more so on the hard tyre we just didn't have the same pace,” he said.

“Max just had no grip. We didn't feel like we could switch the tyres on.

“So that's the biggest challenge in the next four days, is to understand what caused that? 
“And obviously Brazil is a very different challenge to this circuit, but it's a pattern that particularly at the end of the stints, you see the McLaren is very, very strong, particularly at the end of grands prix.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner’s verdict on Liam Lawson v Sergio Perez skirmish
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez interference? “It’s difficult - I have been involved in the past!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Two F1 engine manufacturers fined by FIA for breaching cost cap
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro: New helmet development “saved my race” in Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff explains “tremendous hit on the cost cap” and how Mercedes will cope
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

More News

RR
News
5h ago
Joe Yeardsley confirms new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley
Joe Yeardsley
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Honda MotoGP riders explain “positive thing” in RC213V dry issues being mirrored in the wet
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marco Bezzecchi frustrated by Ducati GP23 “characteristic”: “I’ve never been fast like last year”
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
WSBK
News
7h ago
Blow for BMW and Bimota as weather ruins 2025 test
Bimota
Bimota
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris