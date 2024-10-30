Martin Brundle warns Max Verstappen of ‘tainting his legacy’ after Mexico incidents

Martin Brundle has warned Max Verstappen over his driving in Mexico.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has warned Max Verstappen he risks ‘tainting his legacy’ after his high-profile incidents with Lando Norris at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed two 10-second time penalties for incidents with Norris in Mexico on Sunday.

The Dutchman forced the McLaren driver off the track at Turn 4 before attempting an aggressive dive bomb into Turn 7 moments later.

The penalties meant that Verstappen could only finish sixth, and with Norris in second, his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship has been cut to 47 points with four rounds to go.

Brundle disapproved of Verstappen’s driving when assessing it during Sky’s post-race coverage over the weekend, admitting “I hate it when he does that sort of thing”.

Writing in his Mexico City GP column, Brundle reiterated his view on Verstappen’s driving.

“I know that Max doesn't care what anybody thinks, but it saddens me when he drives like that,” he wrote.

“He's a multiple champion, has more driving talent in his little finger than most of us ever had, but his legacy will be tainted by this sporting attitude and that's a shame.”

Brundle welcomed the “new firmness” from the stewards to give Verstappen sizable penalties after his aggressive driving escaped punishment at the United States Grand Prix earlier this month.

Brundle added: “Max Verstappen took two 10-second penalties within four corners, and with decisions that clearly indicated a new firmness from the stewards, which is welcome.

“The first was in Turn Four against championship rival Lando Norris who was passing around the outside. Norris was deemed to be ahead at the entry, apex and exit and so was entitled to racing room rather than being shoved off.

“It could have been a five or 10-second penalty but it was deemed that there were no mitigating circumstances and so he got the standard 10 seconds.

“Norris went across the grass, bizarrely taking the lead from Sainz but of course immediately handing that back into Turn Six. Then shortly afterwards in Turn Eight, unquestionably not a usual overtaking place, Verstappen, presumably feeling that Norris had passed him off the track, simply threw his car up the inside of the McLaren.

“He must have known this could have instantly taken them both out of the race but Norris was ready for it. It was another 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, but frankly it could easily have warranted a pit lane drive-through for dangerous driving.

“It was quite a shocking move which took them both way off the track and allowed Charles Leclerc through for a Ferrari one-two at that time. That delay for Norris, and subsequently having to follow Verstappen until the Dutchman pitted on lap 26, possibly cost him victory given his pace in the final stages of the race.”

