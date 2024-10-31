Max Verstappen labelled “Michael Schumacher in disguise” after Mexico antics

Eddie Jordan has described Max Verstappen as “Michael Schumacher in disguise” when reflecting on the Dutchman’s driving at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen was hit with two 10-second time penalties in Mexico for incidents with F1 title rival Lando Norris.

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen has been subject to criticism, with Martin Brundle warning the Red Bull driver that he risks tarnishing his legacy.

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill accused Verstappen of ‘Dick Dastardly’ tactics.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan likened Verstappen to the iconic German driver.

“Yes, he was very, very tough in Mexico,” Jordan said. “Listen, we know he is Michael Schumacher in disguise, isn’t he? Honestly. Max is just a demon when he gets into that car. Puts the helmet on and the horns grow.

“And, I think Mexico, they give a good slap on the wrist, and I hope he learns from it, because some of the stuff that we saw is not necessarily what we would like to see.

“But nevertheless, that’s Max race, and that’s his style, and he’s not going to lose that. He probably gets it from Jos, his dad.”

Co-host David Coulthard added: “Basically what Max has done, he’s the modern-day Michael Schumacher in that he’s prepared to push the boundaries to find out where the sporting lines are,” said the Scot. “And I think that absolutely is part of his DNA, part of his success, is the fact that every single driver knows that they have got to fight fire with fire.

“I guess it was inevitable after the debate of what we saw in Austin that penalties would be applied in Mexico. But I don’t suspect one moment Max will do anything different if the same situation arises.

“And I think also the other thing is, you’re going to make split-second decisions as the car is moving at pace, and you don’t know who’s ahead at the apex until you get to the apex and the only way you find out is by trying. So I don’t expect him to change at all.

“Actually, the fact that he’s different to the others is what makes it so… every sport needs the favourites and the baddies and all the stuff that’s in between.”