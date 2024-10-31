Max Verstappen hits back at Damon Hill criticism: “I don’t listen to those individuals”

Max Verstappen has hit back at critics, including 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill, stating he “doesn’t listen to those individuals”.

Verstappen has been subject to an intense amount of criticism following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Dutchman picked up two 10-second time penalties during the race in Mexico for incidents with Lando Norris.

The penalties meant Verstappen could only finish sixth, rather than fourth, as Norris reduced his lead in the standings to 47 points ahead of Brazil.



Verstappen’s approach to racing was a hot topic in the pre-weekend FIA press conference in Sao Paulo.

The three-time world champion was asked about Hill’s comments on the Sky F1 Podcast, where the former Williams driver claimed Verstappen was incapable of racing fairly.

Verstappen responded: “I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my thing. I am a three-time world champion. I think I know what I am doing.”

Verstappen was also blunt in his response about whether he will “change his approach”.

“I’ve heard that before right in my career,” Verstappen said. “It’s my 10th year in F1. I think I know what I am doing.”

Unlike in Austin, where Verstappen escaped a penalty for forcing Norris off the track on two occasions, he was hit with two severe penalties in Mexico.

However, Verstappen refused to get drawn in over talk about them, admitting “you win some, you lose some”.

“I think it’s just you win some, you lose some,” he explained. “That’s how it is in racing in general. I like to win.

“I don’t like to lose. I don’t think many people like to lose. I will try to maximise the results. Some you win, some you lose.”

Verstappen takes aim at the FIA

Verstappen resisted the urge to swear in the FIA press conference after picking up a community service penalty for doing so earlier in the season.

But, he was quick to point out Charles Leclerc swearing in the post-race Mexico presser, but it wasn’t investigated by the FIA.

Verstappen was asked which people he listens to for advice in context of being criticised by F1 champions such as Hill.

“People that are objective and close to me, and not just there to stir,” he said.

“I can’t say the word because I will get another… apparently it only counts for me anyway because after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing and I didn’t hear anything from it.

“It’s better I don’t swear again. Some people are just being very annoying. I know who these people are. I don’t pay a lot of attention to them anyway and I think I’ve got to this stage of my career with the right people supporting me and making my own decisions. I think I know what I am doing.”