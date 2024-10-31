Lando Norris wants “fair racing” in F1 title fight but “it’s for the other side to change”

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Lando Norris wants a “clean” and “fair” battle with Max Verstappen for this year’s F1 world title but has stated “it’s for the other side to change”.

Verstappen was handed 20 seconds worth of penalties last time out in Mexico City for two separate incidents with Norris.

The Red Bull driver has been heavily criticised as a result of his driving in Mexico, with Martin Brundle saying Verstappen risks tarnishing his legacy.

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill questioned whether Verstappen is capable of racing cleanly, while querying whether Red Bull’s hierarchy even hold him to account.

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen shrugged off their criticism in the pre-weekend FIA press conference on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Sao Paulo, Norris reiterated his desire to have a fair fight with Verstappen - but insisted it’s not down to him to make that happen.

“So do I and I do. It’s what I said going into Mexico,” Norris said.

“I want clean, fair racing. It’s what I do. It’s what I provide and how I race. It’s how I’ve always raced in my career.

“It’s not for me to change, it’s for the other side to change.”

McLaren’s lead in the F1 constructors’ championship has been cut down to 29 points amid Ferrari’s resurgence

Ferrari have been the team to beat in the last two races, taking a 1-2 in Austin, while Carlos Sainz led a 1-3 in Mexico.

Norris dismissed their form as a “concern” though.

“No, it’s not a concern,” Norris added. “We’re working hard. We’ve said for over 10 races so, our focus is not on Red Bull, it’s on Ferrari.

“We’ve said that for a very long time. It doesn’t change anything.

“They have two very strong drivers, a very quick car so it’s up to us to keep doing our best.” 

