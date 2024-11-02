Axed Kevin Magnussen retains shock hope of claiming new F1 seat

Kevin Magnussen surprisingly hinted that he still has a chance of remaining in Formula 1 next year.

Haas have long since announced that Magnussen would be dropped, with Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman forming their new-look 2025 driver duo.

F1 veteran Magnussen has scarcely been linked with alternative options but revealed in Brazil that he has one last-ditch opportunity to stay.

Magnussen was quoted by RacingNews365 about Sauber: "When Andreas Seidl was there, I heard from them, but I haven't heard from them since.”

Ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has since replaced Seidl as the top boss at the team who will become Audi in 2026.

"He knows I'm here, I would hope so,” Magnussen said.

“And anyway, there is a lot going on in the background right now, so I am not ready to decide.

"The season is still going, there is still a seat open in Formula 1 [for 2025], so there is no reason to commit to anything.

"There is a good mix of options for my future, but there is no reason to commit right now, and we will see where things go.

"There is no reason to say no to anything, I don't need to commit so it is good to just have all the options on the table."

Sauber have signed Magnussen’s current Haas teammate Nico Hulkenberg for 2025 but have not decided their other driver.

Current incumbent Valtteri Bottas remains in the hunt after weeks of negotiations over a new deal. Bottas’ current teammate Guanyu Zhou looks to be out of the running, and out of F1 as a result.

But Sauber are mulling over giving Gabriel Bortoleto, the F3 champion and current F2 championship leader, his rookie year in F1.

Bortoleto comes with a recommendation from Max Verstappen, who insisted Sauber should have already signed him up.

As for Magnussen? Unless he unexpectedly claims the Sauber seat, his nine-season run in F1 will be finished.