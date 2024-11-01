Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
14Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
15Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Oscar Piastri starts the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race from pole position, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris joining him on the front row of the grid. 

Row two is made up of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen. 

Carlos Sainz is fifth in the second Ferrari, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him on row three. 

Alpine's Pierre Gasly starts seventh with RB's Liam Lawson lining up an impressive eighth. 

Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman complete the top-10 starters for Williams and Haas. 

Lewis Hamilton was dumped out of qualifying is SQ2 and lines up a lowly 11th, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez going from a disappointing 13th. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

