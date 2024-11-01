Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 14 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Oscar Piastri starts the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race from pole position, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris joining him on the front row of the grid.

Row two is made up of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz is fifth in the second Ferrari, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him on row three.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly starts seventh with RB's Liam Lawson lining up an impressive eighth.

Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman complete the top-10 starters for Williams and Haas.

Lewis Hamilton was dumped out of qualifying is SQ2 and lines up a lowly 11th, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez going from a disappointing 13th.