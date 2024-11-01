Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race
This is how the sprint race at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will start.
|2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Oscar Piastri starts the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race from pole position, with McLaren teammate Lando Norris joining him on the front row of the grid.
Row two is made up of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen.
Carlos Sainz is fifth in the second Ferrari, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him on row three.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly starts seventh with RB's Liam Lawson lining up an impressive eighth.
Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman complete the top-10 starters for Williams and Haas.
Lewis Hamilton was dumped out of qualifying is SQ2 and lines up a lowly 11th, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez going from a disappointing 13th.