Oscar Piastri answers McLaren team orders question after beating Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri is prepared to support Lando Norris’ F1 title bid despite beating him to pole position for the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Piastri pipped Norris in SQ3 to secure pole for tomorrow’s sprint as McLaren secured a 1-2.

It was still a positive day for Norris, particularly with F1 title rival Max Verstappen qualifying fourth behind Charles Leclerc.

It’s the first time in some months since Piastri’s been on Norris’ pace after struggling in Singapore, USA and Mexico.

Piastri overtook Norris on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix, which left the British driver vulnerable to Leclerc.

This race led to a wider team orders discussion at McLaren and whether Piastri should support Norris’ title bid.

When asked about teams orders in Brazil, Piastri replied: “I mean we will see what the pace is like tomorrow for both of us. I think first and second is the first objective then we will see what order it is.

“I know that I am not in the running for the drivers’ standings. For the team, it doesn’t matter which way around we are. I know that’s the case. We will see what happens.”

When pressed on whether he would move over for his teammate, Piastri added: “Yes. I said I would when we first had these discussions. It would be nice to win but it’s one point difference.

“It’s not the main race. We will see. Lando needs the points in the drivers’ standings a lot more than I do but of course I want to win.

“If I put in the effort and have good pace then I am sure that won’t go unnoticed. Let’s see.”

Norris was the heavy favourite going into SQ3 for pole having led the sessions leading up to it.

After the first run in SQ3, Piastri was nearly 0.3s off.

Explaining what the “key to pole” was for Piastri, he said: “I am not sure really. The very first lap of the session in SQ1 I put in a really good lap and I didn’t do another one at the end of SQ1. I think the track was just really moving on really quickly. I think it was like 1.5s faster by the end. I think I was catching up a little bit through the rest of the runs.

“The last lap on softs, it hung on for a second lap which was nice and I managed to put it on pole.”