Charles Leclerc summoned to the F1 stewards for swearing in Mexico press conference

Charles Leclerc has been summoned to the F1 stewards for swearing in the post-race FIA press conference at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc is the latest driver to use foul language when speaking to the media in an official FIA press conference.

After the race in Mexico City on Sunday, Leclerc said: “I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, ‘f**k’.”

Leclerc quickly realised his mistake: “Oh, sorry! Oh, no. Oh, no, I don’t want to join Max!”

After the press conference, Leclerc was seen talking to an FIA representative.

It was only until Friday when the FIA announced their investigation into Leclerc.

That came after Max Verstappen - who was handed community service for also swearing in a presser - referenced it on Thursday.

The Dutchman noted: “Apparently it only counts for me, because after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing. I didn’t hear anything from it. So, it’s better I don’t swear again.”

Leclerc will see the stewards on Friday evening for a “alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code — Language during the Mexico FIA Post Race Press Conference.”