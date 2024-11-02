Lando Norris “not proud” of Brazil sprint win after McLaren team orders

"Not proud about it, but we worked well as a team together, so I thank Oscar."

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has admitted he’s “not proud” of his Brazil sprint race victory after benefitting from team orders.

Oscar Piastri moved over for Norris after dominating the sprint race at Interlagos.

This allowed Norris to take the sprint win and reduce Max Verstappen’s gap by two points.

The Australian beat Norris to pole in sprint qualifying and led much of the race before relinquishing the lead.

Speaking in parc ferme after the sprint, Norris thanked Piastri for following team orders.

"Not proud about it, but we worked well as a team together, so I thank Oscar,” Norris said.

“We’ve done a great job as a team. Today was the result that we wanted.  Oscar deserved it, but we did what we had to do.

So I thank him and the team. We had great pace, so looking forward to qualifying and the race tomorrow.”

Norris voiced his frustration over team radio during the early laps of the race as he was stuck behind Piastri.

The British driver felt he had the pace to overtake on track as he was “a bit quicker”.

"It’s tough,” Norris added. “It was yo-yoing a little bit, I would catch up and drop back and catch up.

“It’s just that the dirty air costs you a lot of lap time. I felt a bit quicker but I couldn’t pass at the time. But I felt good.

“I think we were clearly quicker than the guys behind, it’s just difficult in the Sprint race knowing much to manage and push but we executed it well.”  

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

