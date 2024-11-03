Unusual starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo GP after Max Verstappen grid penalty

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

This is the starting grid for today's F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
4Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
5Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
15Ollie BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
17Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
18Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Pit laneCarlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari

*Williams have withdrawn Alex Albon's car due to damage sustained in his qualifying crash. His grid slot will remain empty. 

Max Verstappen faces a five-place grid penalty in Brazil for taking a new ICE engine component.

He then qualified terribly on Sunday morning, in 12th, meaning he will start 17th. 

His championship rival Lando Norris starts from pole position.

George Russell is second, while Yuki Tsunoda is unusually third.

Esteban Ocon is fourth, and Liam Lawson fifth, in more unexpectedly high results.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is 15th.

Carlos Sainz will start from the pit lane after Ferrari changed his power unit and gearbox following his crash. 

The grand prix begins today at 3.30pm UK time.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

