Unusual starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo GP after Max Verstappen grid penalty

This is the starting grid for today's F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 4 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 5 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 15 Ollie Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 17 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Pit lane Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari

*Williams have withdrawn Alex Albon's car due to damage sustained in his qualifying crash. His grid slot will remain empty.

Max Verstappen faces a five-place grid penalty in Brazil for taking a new ICE engine component.

He then qualified terribly on Sunday morning, in 12th, meaning he will start 17th.

His championship rival Lando Norris starts from pole position.

George Russell is second, while Yuki Tsunoda is unusually third.

Esteban Ocon is fourth, and Liam Lawson fifth, in more unexpectedly high results.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is 15th.

Carlos Sainz will start from the pit lane after Ferrari changed his power unit and gearbox following his crash.

The grand prix begins today at 3.30pm UK time.