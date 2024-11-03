Lando Norris storms to Brazil pole in chaotic qualifying, shocker for Max Verstappen

Lando Norris takes pole for Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Max Verstappen suffers early elimination.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris claimed pole position in a chaotic wet qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, while F1 title rival Max Verstappen is set to start 17th. 

The McLaren driver prevailed in treacherous conditions to secure his seventh pole of the season, 0.173 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in a dramatic qualifying that lasted nearly two hours after five red flag interruptions, having been moved from Saturday after storms hit the Interlagos circuit. 

But the biggest story emerged in Q2 as both Red Bull cars were knocked out in a huge shock, with championship leader Max Verstappen 12th fastest only with a five-place grid penalty still to serve. 

It means Verstappen, who could not improve after a crash for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll brought out the red flag, is set to start Sunday’s grand prix from 17th and faces the real prospect of seeing his championship lead, which currently stands at 44 points, shrink further with Norris starting from the very front.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was also dumped out in 13th as he failed to advance into Q3 for the eighth time this season.

Yuki Tsunoda secured his best ever qualifying result with a brilliant lap to take third, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and RB teammate Liam Lawson, who was fifth-fastest. 

Charles Leclerc took sixth in his Ferrari, ahead of Williams' Alex Albon - who had an enormous shunt at Turn 1 - and the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri. 

The Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Stroll both ended Q3 in the barriers but are set to start the grand prix from ninth and 10th. 

Behind Sauber's Valtteri Bottas and the Red Bull duo, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was 14th ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly after spinning off into the barriers through the Senna S. 

Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying woes continued as the seven-time world champion branded his car “undriveable” on his way to suffering a Q1 elimination with a time good enough for only 16th.

Haas stand-in Oliver Bearman was 17th ahead of Franco Colapinto, who caused the first red flag when he spun off and crashed at the Curva do Sol early in Q1.

Nico Hulkenberg and Zhou Guanyu ended up slowest of all in 19th and 20th for Haas and Sauber. 

