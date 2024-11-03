Alex Albon ruled out of F1 Sao Paulo GP after qualifying shunt

Alex Albon won't take part in the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix after his crash in Q3.

Alex Albon
Alex Albon

Alex Albon won't take part in the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix after his heavy shunt in qualifying.

Williams officially confirmed the news 60 minutes before lights out at Interlagos.

They announced: "In Qualifying earlier this morning, ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix, Williams Racing sustained significant accident damage to both cars following incidents in the inclement weather conditions.Unfortunately, after assessing the extensive damage sustained to Alex Albon’s car, the required repairs could not be completed in the short window of time between Qualifying and the Race. 

"The team is therefore forced to withdraw Alex’s car for the remainder of the Grand Prix."

It was a chaotic qualifying session with five drivers causing severe damage to their cars in qualifying.

Franco Colapinto lost control of his Williams at Turn 3 in Q1, knocking him out early in the session.

Fast forward to Q3 and Alex Albon lost control of his F1 car into the first corner, smashing into the barrier.

Normally, teams would have approximately 24 hours to repair their cars ahead of the race.

But due to the unique format this weekend, due to the weather, teams will have less than three hours to complete repairs.

Aston Martin also saw their two drivers crash out.

Lance Stroll lost control of his car at the penultimate corner.

His shunt controversially caused a red flag, which ultimately resulted in Max Verstappen getting knocked out in Q2.

Fernando Alonso also crashed in the final sector in Q3.

The fifth car to shunt in qualifying was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, losing control of his Ferrari in the opening sequence of corners.

Sainz will start from the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Livid Max Verstappen fumes at ‘stupid, ridiculous’ red flag timing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Alex Albon ruled out of F1 Sao Paulo GP after qualifying shunt
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Malaysian MotoGP Rider Ratings: Shocking weekend for one factory rider
Aleix Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull and Williams drop clues about fate of Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris storms to Brazil pole in chaotic qualifying, shocker for Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
3h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Cars leaving the pit lane
Cars leaving the pit lane
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Bastianini thinks running final MotoGP round in flood-hit Spain “not correct”
MotoGP Valencia tribute 2024
MotoGP Valencia tribute 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Unusual starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo GP after Max Verstappen grid penalty
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
MotoGP stewards confirm verdict on pile-up with Jack Miller at the centre
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
Crash in Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez “a VIP spectator” for epic Bagnaia, Martin Sepang MotoGP battle
Marquez, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Marquez, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP