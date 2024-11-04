Max Verstappen fires a dig at British media after thwarting Lando Norris

Max Verstappen pokes fun at journalists in Brazil

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen mocked the British media after winning the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was in a confrontational mood after breaking his long winless run in Brazil.

Verstappen completed a brilliant drive from 17th to victory on Sunday, in a wet race to end a chaotic weekend which had been rearranged due to the weather.

Verstappen now crucially has a 62-point lead from Lando Norris, who finished sixth in Sao Paulo, at the top of the drivers’ championship with three rounds remaining.

"I have a quick question here," Verstappen chimed in at the press conference after the race.

"I mean, I appreciate all of you being here… but I don't see any British press?

"Do they have to run to the airport, or they don't know where the press conference is?”

It was met by laughter - from the drivers on stage to the journalists in front of them.

Pierre Gasly smiled: "That's a fair question."

The combative Verstappen had overcome the odds in Brazil.

He entered knowing a five-place grid penalty awaited for a change of engine component, and off the back of two time penalties in Mexico for clashes with his title rival Norris.

Verstappen had been forced to fend off questions about his aggressive driving style in Brazil.

He was then hit with an Virtual Safety Car infringement during Saturday’s sprint race, which cost him one place. Then he was left raging by the slowness of a red flag during qualifying, restricting him to 12th which became 17th including his grid penalty.

But Verstappen delivered a title-defining drive in the wet conditions to remain in charge of the championship battle.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

