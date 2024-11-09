“On a par with Michael Schumacher” claim in Germany about Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is the equal of Michael Schumacher, it has been claimed in Germany.

Verstappen’s brilliant drive to victory at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid was an overdue reminder of his genius.

He ended a winless streak to firmly take charge of the title battle, and put himself on course for a fourth F1 title in a row.

Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have the most titles ever, with seven.

“It's still a while away from the world championship titles,” former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Germany.

“But as far as the qualities in the rain are concerned, as far as the qualities as a racing driver are concerned, Max Verstappen can already be put on a par with Michael Schumacher.

“Max is incredibly good, what he always achieves in the race is extraordinary. Unique."

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko added: "He was in a world of his own.

“The overtaking manoeuvres were sensational. I said beforehand that he would finish on the podium, but in such a demonstration it blew up everything again.

"It's this incredible control of the car and, especially in the rain, this feeling of exploring the limit more than anyone else."

Verstappen breaks Schumacher record

Verstappen has broken a long-held record of Schumacher’s.

His 896th consecutive day as leader of the F1 drivers’ championship arrived during the Sao Paulo round.

That eclipsed the long dominant run of the Ferrari legend.

Only five drivers before Verstappen have won an F1 grand prix from 17th or lower on the starting grid, in 1121 attempts.

Verstappen could rack up his fourth title in Las Vegas. He is 62 points clear of Lando Norris.