“On a par with Michael Schumacher” claim in Germany about Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen told he has matched Michael Schumacher's brilliance

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen is the equal of Michael Schumacher, it has been claimed in Germany.

Verstappen’s brilliant drive to victory at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid was an overdue reminder of his genius.

He ended a winless streak to firmly take charge of the title battle, and put himself on course for a fourth F1 title in a row.

Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have the most titles ever, with seven.

“It's still a while away from the world championship titles,” former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Germany.

“But as far as the qualities in the rain are concerned, as far as the qualities as a racing driver are concerned, Max Verstappen can already be put on a par with Michael Schumacher.

“Max is incredibly good, what he always achieves in the race is extraordinary. Unique."

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko added: "He was in a world of his own.

“The overtaking manoeuvres were sensational. I said beforehand that he would finish on the podium, but in such a demonstration it blew up everything again.

"It's this incredible control of the car and, especially in the rain, this feeling of exploring the limit more than anyone else."

Verstappen breaks Schumacher record

Verstappen has broken a long-held record of Schumacher’s.

His 896th consecutive day as leader of the F1 drivers’ championship arrived during the Sao Paulo round.

That eclipsed the long dominant run of the Ferrari legend.

Only five drivers before Verstappen have won an F1 grand prix from 17th or lower on the starting grid, in 1121 attempts.

Verstappen could rack up his fourth title in Las Vegas. He is 62 points clear of Lando Norris.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Mercedes ready "to turn the page" as Lewis Hamilton exits edges closer
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jorge Martin’s brutally honest take on leaving MotoGP’s top bike behind
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
12h ago
“Not bullet-proof” judgement of McLaren after “fumbled” decisions
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
12h ago
The MotoGP rider who describes why Moto2 is harder
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Ducati issues rider warning: ‘Don’t do stupid things’
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
14h ago
“On a par with Michael Schumacher” claim in Germany about Max Verstappen
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
14h ago
‘I did one-year contracts because Honda were more committed to win than others’
Mick Doohan
Mick Doohan
BSB
News
15h ago
Yamaha confirm ex-BSB rider joins EWC project
YART Yamaha EWC 2025 team
YART Yamaha EWC 2025 team
© Yamaha
F1
News
16h ago
Unsung midfield F1 team’s “experienced, old, wise heads” credited
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Bad news for Marc Marquez as “best motorcycle we’ve ever seen” is pinpointed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez