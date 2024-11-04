Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on “amazing” F1 Sao Paulo GP win

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have congratulated Max Verstappen on his impressive F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has congratulated Max Verstappen on winning the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid.

Verstappen put in a legendary drive at Interlagos to take the victory by over 19 seconds.

It was a remarkable recovery for Verstappen, who started from 17th after he was knocked out in Q2 and his engine penalty was applied.

The Sao Paulo GP result means Verstappen can secure his fourth F1 drivers’ title next time out in Las Vegas.

Verstappen’s impressive drive hasn’t gone unnoticed, earning a congratulations message from Hamilton via Instagram.

The seven-time world champion responded to Verstappen’s celebratory Instagram post, commenting: “Amazing drive, congrats” which was accompanied by a fist bump emoji.

Verstappen and Hamilton were seen having a brief chat ahead of the national anthem on the grid.

While their on-track rivalry in 2021 was intense as they battled for the drivers’ championship, the pair’s respect for each other seems to be at its highest.

Hamilton endured a difficult race at Interlagos as he finished a disappointing 10th.

The 39-year-old beamoned the handling of his W15 in Brazil, likening it to a “plank of wood”.

Hamilton will have three more races with Mercedes before he switches to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season alongside Charles Leclerc.

The Mercedes driver wasn’t the only world champion to congratulate Verstappen on his return to winning ways.

Fernando Alonso commented: “Fantastic drive. Congrats”.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

