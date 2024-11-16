Carlos Sainz on Mercedes and Red Bull snub: “It hurt, can’t understand choices”

Carlos Sainz admits he “still cannot understand” decisions regarding his rejection from front-running teams this year.

Sainz was hot property on the F1 driver market after finding out that he would lose his 2025 Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton.

But options at Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin failed to materialise and he instead signed for Williams.

Sainz told Sky Sports about those rejections: “I have definitely come to peace.

“I am a true believer that, if I don’t go there, it’s because life doesn’t want me to.

“It’s because something else is coming that will turn out to be good.

“It hurt at the time. We all have egos. I have a driver ego.

“I couldn’t understand it, at the time. I still cannot understand certain choices that people have done.

“But it creates more of a challenge in me, and makes me more excited for Williams.

“Williams invested in me, that have backed me from the beginning, that came to me a full year ago.

“It makes me excited, I want to give back to them what they gave to me.

“It gives me strength. I can’t wait to go and build something good.”

Sainz has won two grands prix this year, and four throughout his career.

But Red Bull ignored him and continued to back Sergio Perez, Aston Martin re-committed to Fernando Alonso, while Mercedes chose the youth of Kimi Antonelli.

Sainz has instead chosen the Williams project above other options, including Audi or Alpine.

For Williams, signing a proven race winner of his stature is a major coup.

Whether front-running teams will regret not having someone of his experience next year remains to be seen.