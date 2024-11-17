Theory rejected that McLaren “undermined” Lando Norris’ title wish

McLaren did not “undermine” Lando Norris’ F1 title hopes, it has been emphatically stated.

Norris is 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championships with only three rounds left, after losing crucial ground at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Earlier this season, McLaren were clear in their philosophy that they would not name a No1 driver or prioritise either Norris or Oscar Piastri, while Verstappen was unequivocally Red Bull’s top man.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater asked: “Did that undermine Lando’s self-belief, or his sense that he had full backing from the team?”

But Martin Brundle answered: “Absolutely not. Lando was very clear - ‘I don’t want to win a world title because my teammate had to keep gifting me stuff’.

“McLaren know they can’t just park a great talent like Piastri as the second in the team who has to yield at every opportunity.

“It is hard psychologically to get over that, and to keep your credibility and reputation intact.

“McLaren have learned a bit this year being front-runners for the first time in a long time.

“They certainly have not hampered Lando. They have given Lando every bit of support, and a car that is very fast.”

Norris told not to 'waste energy'

McLaren’s brilliant rise this season has seen Norris and Piastri win their first grands prix.

Recently, the team altered their stance to prioritise Norris and give him the best possible shot at glory.

But Verstappen claimed a firm grasp of the championship by winning in Brazil.

Norris has three rounds remaining knowing he has a slim chance of winning the title.

“He just needs to extract the maximum from himself, McLaren and his car - then see where he ends up,” Brundle said.

“Focusing on another car or driver is wasted energy.

“He needs to prepare himself for a championship challenge next year, which we know will be an all-time classic and a season for the ages.

“The cars have hit their peak, reached their ceiling, and we know how close everything will be.

“His focus is to go as fast as he can, for as long as he can. Anything else is a distraction.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

