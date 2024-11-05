Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on

Johnny Herbert has hit back in a brewing disagreement with Jos Verstappen over stewarding.

Former F1 driver Herbert was part of the four-person stewards panel in the United States and Mexico who dished out penalties to Max Verstappen, over his clashes with title rival Lando Norris.

Herbert then claimed: “Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future.”

Verstappen’s father hit out: "I think a steward shouldn't talk to the press at all and just deliver work all the time.”

Now Herbert has defended his right to air an opinion.

He said to SafestBettingSites.co.uk: “As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions.

“Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so.

“It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.

“I understand it from Jos’s point of view because it is his son. Is there any bias? No, of course not.

“I wasn’t the only one to think that Max was over the top in Mexico. Lando Norris and Zak Brown thought so too.

“When I do speak to people on a Monday or Tuesday that is outside my stewarding responsibilities.

“Jos has always been very outspoken about what is happening at Red Bull.

“Is that his position to be? It is all very similar. If you have an opinion and you want to make it, then you can.”

Verstappen arrived at last weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix with his aggressive driving style under scrutiny due to the penalties incurred at the previous two races.

But he batted off critics, then delivered a masterful win in Brazil from 17th on the grid in wet conditions.

He opened a 62-point lead from Norris in the drivers’ standings with three rounds left.