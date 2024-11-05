Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on

“Jos has always been very outspoken about what is happening at Red Bull. Is that his position to be?"

Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

Johnny Herbert has hit back in a brewing disagreement with Jos Verstappen over stewarding.

Former F1 driver Herbert was part of the four-person stewards panel in the United States and Mexico who dished out penalties to Max Verstappen, over his clashes with title rival Lando Norris.

Herbert then claimed: “Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future.”

Verstappen’s father hit out: "I think a steward shouldn't talk to the press at all and just deliver work all the time.”

Now Herbert has defended his right to air an opinion.

He said to SafestBettingSites.co.uk: “As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions.

“Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so.

“It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.  

“I understand it from Jos’s point of view because it is his son. Is there any bias? No, of course not.

“I wasn’t the only one to think that Max was over the top in Mexico. Lando Norris and Zak Brown thought so too.

“When I do speak to people on a Monday or Tuesday that is outside my stewarding responsibilities.

“Jos has always been very outspoken about what is happening at Red Bull.

“Is that his position to be? It is all very similar. If you have an opinion and you want to make it, then you can.”

Verstappen arrived at last weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix with his aggressive driving style under scrutiny due to the penalties incurred at the previous two races.

But he batted off critics, then delivered a masterful win in Brazil from 17th on the grid in wet conditions.

He opened a 62-point lead from Norris in the drivers’ standings with three rounds left.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
4h ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
5h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
6h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
7h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
7h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers