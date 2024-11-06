Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu Sauber F1 exits confirmed

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will leave Sauber at the end of the 2024 F1 season, Sauber have announced.

Sauber confirmed on Wednesday morning that both their current incumbents will exit the team ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been signed by Sauber for 2025 ahead of Audi's takeover in 2026, while reigning Formula 3 champion and Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto is expected to take the vacant seat.

"A situation like this is never easy for anyone. But after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met," Bottas, who leaves Sauber after three years at Hinwil, said.

"These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way. Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”

New Sauber/Audi boss Mattia Binotto said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to Valtteri for the past three years together. He has been the embodiment of professionalism, using his vast experience to support the team’s growth.

"Valtteri’s dedication and approach have been invaluable during a pivotal time in our history, and the memories of these years will stay with us for a long time. In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits.

"However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil.”

Zhou, who made his F1 debut with the team in 2022, is also departing.

"I will leave the team at the end of the season, but I am fully committed to finishing the season in style," the Chinese racer said.

"I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in Formula One: this is not an easy sport for rookies, but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years. China, earlier this season, was without doubt a highlight, but so many moments, both in public and behind the scenes, are what I am going to remember from the last three years.

"I’ll now focus on the next step in my career: I still have plenty of fight left in me and I am keen to continue progressing.”