Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas’ days in Formula 1 could be numbered.

Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, are set to confirm their crunch decision over next year’s driver line-up.

It is “imminent” that Gabriel Bortleto will get the nod, F1-Insider reports.

That will leave incumbent Bottas out of a drive.

Whispers about Bortleto grew louder at his home race, the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, at the weekend.

The Brazilian currently leads Formula 2 but is contracted with McLaren.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella made it clear they would not block his pathway into Formula 1, opening the door ajar to the Sauber drive.

Sauber have already signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas for 2025.

Bottas now appears to be on the outside of the situation, looking in.

“When there is no confirmation there [are] questions,” he said in Brazil.

“And unfortunately the same situation this weekend. I’m still waiting, the ball is in their camp basically.

“I feel like I did the job in Mexico and at the moment I really can’t do more with this car and showcase more what I can do than what I’m doing at the moment, so all I can do is wait.

“I’m waiting for news from the team, I’ve shown always the interest to be part of the Audi project. Now I’m still waiting, that’s where we are now.

“The thing with this sport is you never know what’s happening in the background.

“There’s always lots of politics involved; we are talking about a big corporate company, a big business as well.

“There’s many reasons behind decisions such as driver line-up. All I can do now is trust [Audi boss Mattia Binotto] and his words, and then we’ll see.”

Bottas, aged 35, is a 10-time F1 grand prix winner from his Mercedes days.

But his 12-year run in Formula 1 now looks to be on the brink of ending.

Bottas, teammate Guanyu Zhou and ousted Williams driver Logan Sargeant are the only drivers this season to have failed to score a single point.