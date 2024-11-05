Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message

Mercedes have rejected possible theories that the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix was Lewis Hamilton’s last race for the team following his cryptic radio message on Sunday.

The seven-time F1 world champion endured another miserable weekend for Mercedes as he finished a lowly 10th in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton struggled with the handling of his W15 as he was once again left mystified by his lack of pace over one-lap.

Surprisingly, Hamilton struggled in the wet as well - conditions he’s thrived in over the years.

After crossing the line in 10th, Hamilton delivered a peculiar message over team radio.

“That was a disaster of a weekend, guys,” Hamilton said on team radio in Brazil.

“The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try and great job to all the guys at the pit-stop.

“If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn't great but (I am) grateful for you.”

Hamilton’s “if this is the last time” phrase led to speculation that Brazil was going to be his final race for the team.

After the race, Hamilton quipped that he was looking forward to going on holiday.

However, Mercedes have confirmed to Sky that Hamilton will definitely be in the car for the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton will bow out of the team following the race at the Yas Marina Circuit before joining Ferrari in 2025.

The 39-year-old isn’t expected to make his Ferrari on-track debut in the post-season test.

It’s likely we won’t see Hamilton in a Ferrari car until 2025, potentially in an old car at the team’s track in Fiorano.