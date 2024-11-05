Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message

Mercedes have addressed theories that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was Lewis Hamilton's last race in F1.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes have rejected possible theories that the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix was Lewis Hamilton’s last race for the team following his cryptic radio message on Sunday.

The seven-time F1 world champion endured another miserable weekend for Mercedes as he finished a lowly 10th in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton struggled with the handling of his W15 as he was once again left mystified by his lack of pace over one-lap.

Surprisingly, Hamilton struggled in the wet as well - conditions he’s thrived in over the years.

After crossing the line in 10th, Hamilton delivered a peculiar message over team radio.

“That was a disaster of a weekend, guys,” Hamilton said on team radio in Brazil.

“The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try and great job to all the guys at the pit-stop.

“If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn't great but (I am) grateful for you.”

Hamilton’s “if this is the last time” phrase led to speculation that Brazil was going to be his final race for the team.

After the race, Hamilton quipped that he was looking forward to going on holiday.

However, Mercedes have confirmed to Sky that Hamilton will definitely be in the car for the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton will bow out of the team following the race at the Yas Marina Circuit before joining Ferrari in 2025.

The 39-year-old isn’t expected to make his Ferrari on-track debut in the post-season test.

It’s likely we won’t see Hamilton in a Ferrari car until 2025, potentially in an old car at the team’s track in Fiorano. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
4h ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
5h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
6h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
7h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
7h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers