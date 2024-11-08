Toto Wolff gives cold take on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit: “Everyone has a shelf life”

Toto Wolff's true opinion on Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit has been revealed.

Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff has claimed Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari ‘helped’ the team avoid having an awkward conversation about the seven-time world champion's future.

While Hamilton’s shock switch for F1 2025 was announced in February, new reaction to it has emerged in Mercedes’ new all-access book ‘Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane’.

The book follows the team throughout their inconsistent 2023 campaign - and the start of 2024.

Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari is also covered, with Wolff effectively suggesting they only offered the seven-time world champion a 1+1 deal due to concerns about his competitiveness into his 40s.

“There’s a reason why we only signed a one-plus-one-year contract,” Wolff said of Hamilton.

“We’re in a sport where cognitive sharpness is extremely important, and I believe everyone has a shelf life.

“So I need to look at the next generation. It’s the same in football. Managers like Sir Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola. They anticipated it in the performance of their top stars and brought in junior players that drove the team for the next years.”

Wolff admitted the timing of Hamilton’s move meant Mercedes couldn’t negotiate with Lando Norris or Charles Leclerc as both drivers pre-empted the news by signing new deals with McLaren and Ferrari respectively.

Wolff ultimately opted to promote 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement for 2025.

“I absolutely had it on my radar that Lewis would go,” he added. “I just couldn’t understand why he’d change to another team before we knew if we were going to be competitive.

“It also didn’t give me any time to react, I had to emergency call our partners, and I possibly missed out on negotiating with other drivers who had signed contracts a few weeks earlier like Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

“[But] I like the situation,” he continues. “It helps us because it avoids the moment where we need to tell the sport’s most iconic driver that we want to stop.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
12h ago
Toto Wolff gives cold take on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit: “Everyone has a shelf life”
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Ducati sees “no problem” losing number one plate to Aprilia with Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
13h ago
Mercedes explain why they overruled George Russell with crucial pit call in Brazil
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
13h ago
Ralf Schumacher labels chances of Mick Schumacher ever returning to F1 as “unrealistic”
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Casey Stoner on Ducati’s 2024 title battle: ‘If they create a problem, it will backfire’
Casey Stoner, MotoGP
Casey Stoner, MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

Le Mans
News
15h ago
Valentino Rossi to decide between WEC or GTWCE for 2025: “Now it’s more…”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Aprilia heat mystery dates back to “nightmare” 2018 MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
16h ago
Franco Colapinto emerges as shock contender for F1 team that has announced 2025 line up
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
17h ago
How Pramac has prepared itself to win the 2024 MotoGP title
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
17h ago
Eddie Jordan: “Not a chance” Sergio Perez will be on 2025 F1 grid
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez