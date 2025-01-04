Eddie Jordan doubts Lewis Hamilton “can match” Charles Leclerc in one crucial area

Eddie Jordan has admitted he would be “surprised” if Lewis Hamilton is able to topple Charles Leclerc when it comes to qualifying at Ferrari.

Hamilton will be switching his focus to Ferrari this year.

2024 was arguably the weakest season of Hamilton's F1 career, particularly in qualifying.

George Russell tended to have the upper hand, especially on a Saturday, leaving Hamilton perplexed.

Hamilton is the sport’s most successful driver in qualifying with 103 poles to his name, but recently, has struggled for one-lap performance.

At Ferrari, he will go up against arguably the best qualifier on the grid in Leclerc, who is renowned for his qualifying speed.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan warned listeners that Hamilton will have a tough time against Leclerc in qualifying.

“When he goes to Ferrari, well, first of all, he’s got to beat Leclerc,” Jordan said.

“Charles Leclerc is no stooge. Let me please tell you that in a qualifying position, that I will be surprised.

“I will be surprised if Lewis can match him in the qualifying. But who knows? Lewis is a very dark horse. You just never know what you’re going to get.”

Jordan is adamant Ferrari will give Hamilton “a very fair shot” at beating Leclerc and that there will be nothing “untoward” against the 39-year-old.

“But I’d say Ferrari, to be fair, they spent an unbelievable amount of money to get Lewis there,” he added.

“I would say he will get a very fair shot at it. I don’t think there’ll be anything untoward, and we’ll just see what happens.”