Eddie Jordan doubts Lewis Hamilton “can match” Charles Leclerc in one crucial area

"Charles Leclerc is no stooge. Let me please tell you that in a qualifying position, that I will be surprised."

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Eddie Jordan has admitted he would be “surprised” if Lewis Hamilton is able to topple Charles Leclerc when it comes to qualifying at Ferrari.

Hamilton will be switching his focus to Ferrari this year.

2024 was arguably the weakest season of Hamilton's F1 career, particularly in qualifying.

George Russell tended to have the upper hand, especially on a Saturday, leaving Hamilton perplexed.

Hamilton is the sport’s most successful driver in qualifying with 103 poles to his name, but recently, has struggled for one-lap performance.

At Ferrari, he will go up against arguably the best qualifier on the grid in Leclerc, who is renowned for his qualifying speed.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan warned listeners that Hamilton will have a tough time against Leclerc in qualifying.

“When he goes to Ferrari, well, first of all, he’s got to beat Leclerc,” Jordan said. 

“Charles Leclerc is no stooge. Let me please tell you that in a qualifying position, that I will be surprised.

“I will be surprised if Lewis can match him in the qualifying. But who knows? Lewis is a very dark horse. You just never know what you’re going to get.”

Jordan is adamant Ferrari will give Hamilton “a very fair shot” at beating Leclerc and that there will be nothing “untoward” against the 39-year-old.

“But I’d say Ferrari, to be fair, they spent an unbelievable amount of money to get Lewis there,” he added.

“I would say he will get a very fair shot at it. I don’t think there’ll be anything untoward, and we’ll just see what happens.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
29m ago
Carlos Sainz predicts “tough” first year with Williams in F1 2025
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
29m ago
“You need to understand your level, my fire is not the same as Pedro Acosta’s”
Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro
F1
News
29m ago
Eddie Jordan doubts Lewis Hamilton “can match” Charles Leclerc in one crucial area
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Eerie Jorge Martin and Valentino Rossi similarity hints at debut win?
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
Feature
17h ago
Five non-MotoGP riders who could steal the show in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
17h ago
Flavio Briatore questions Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton: ‘I wonder if it makes sense’
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP
News
18h ago
How a Suzuka epiphany helped Johann Zarco in MotoGP with Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
18h ago
Luca Salvadori crash reconstruction made public
Luca Salvadori
Luca Salvadori
WSBK
News
19h ago
Jonathan Rea reveals “apprehensive” 2024 WorldSBK highlight
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
19h ago
Nico Rosberg makes ‘burned bridges’ claim about F1 star who has underachieved
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg